Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chrysler Sebring

117,102 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

Limited Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chrysler Sebring

Limited Convertible

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 8486505
  2. 8486505
  3. 8486505
  4. 8486505
  5. 8486505
  6. 8486505
  7. 8486505
  8. 8486505
  9. 8486505
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

117,102KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8486505
  • Stock #: 7120
  • VIN: 1C3EL65R74N237749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 163,519 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 112,874 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer L...
 163,055 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory