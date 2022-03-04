2004 Chrysler Sebring

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 1 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8486505

8486505 Stock #: 7120

7120 VIN: 1C3EL65R74N237749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 117,102 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

