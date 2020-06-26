Menu
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

2006 Jeep Liberty

2006 Jeep Liberty

Limited 4x4 Heated Leather Sun Roof Kenwood Stereo

2006 Jeep Liberty

Limited 4x4 Heated Leather Sun Roof Kenwood Stereo

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

519-715-9708

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,749KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5318201
  • Stock #: D0254
  • VIN: 1J4GL58K46W260037
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

AS IS - 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited, 4dr 4x4, 3.7L-V6, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Heated leather front seats, Aftermarket Kenwood Sound system, iPod connectivity, Cruise control, Sun Roof, Keyless entry, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.



This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

519-715-9708

