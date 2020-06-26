+ taxes & licensing
320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5
AS IS - 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited, 4dr 4x4, 3.7L-V6, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Heated leather front seats, Aftermarket Kenwood Sound system, iPod connectivity, Cruise control, Sun Roof, Keyless entry, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
