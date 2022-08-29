$9,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi A4
2.0 T Sedan quattro Tiptronic
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
185,627KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9099124
- Stock #: 7148A
- VIN: WAUMF78K69N035542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,627 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
