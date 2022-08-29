Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Audi A4

185,627 KM

Details Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

2.0 T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi A4

2.0 T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 9099124
  2. 9099124
  3. 9099124
  4. 9099124
  5. 9099124
  6. 9099124
  7. 9099124
  8. 9099124
  9. 9099124
  10. 9099124
  11. 9099124
  12. 9099124
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,627KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099124
  • Stock #: 7148A
  • VIN: WAUMF78K69N035542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,627 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Sunroof
Leather Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2009 Audi A4 2.0 T S...
 185,627 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S
 80,016 KM
$16,400 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 162,984 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory