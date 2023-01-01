$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi A5
Coupe
2009 Audi A5
Coupe
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
201,125KM
Used
VIN WAUDK68T49A022987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 201,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition
Clean carfax
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-XXXX(click to show)
2009 Audi A5