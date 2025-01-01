Menu
<div>Diesel </div><br /><div>4x4</div><br /><div>With Plow</div><br /><div>Safetied</div>

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

70,985 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT 4WD

12174892

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,985KM
VIN 3D7KS26L49G556231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7277
  • Mileage 70,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel
4x4
With Plow
Safetied

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2009 Dodge Ram 2500