2009 GMC Sierra 1500
SL Crew Cab 2WD
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
209,156KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8165404
- Stock #: 7073
- VIN: 3GTEC13C89G249583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6