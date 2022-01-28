Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

209,156 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Crew Cab 2WD

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Crew Cab 2WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,156KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8165404
  Stock #: 7073
  VIN: 3GTEC13C89G249583

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 209,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

