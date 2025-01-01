$6,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited AWD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
Used
231,501KM
VIN 5nmsh73e59h284112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,501 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD
Leather
Sunroof
Heated seats
Safetied
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe