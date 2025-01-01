Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>AWD</div><br /><div>Leather</div><br /><div>Sunroof </div><br /><div>Heated seats</div><br /><div>Safetied</div>

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

231,501 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12153918

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
231,501KM
VIN 5nmsh73e59h284112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,501 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD
Leather
Sunroof
Heated seats
Safetied

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 231,501 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 89,975 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note S for sale in Leamington, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note S 118,246 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe