Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

199,238 KM

Details Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ FWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,238KM
VIN 2cnflfey6a6347954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ FWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ FWD 199,238 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE2 AWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLE2 AWD 43,015 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze RS for sale in Leamington, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze RS 144,701 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox