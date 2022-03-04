Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Impala

168,247 KM

Details Features

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 8563754
  2. 8563754
  3. 8563754
  4. 8563754
  5. 8563754
  6. 8563754
  7. 8563754
  8. 8563754
  9. 8563754
  10. 8563754
  11. 8563754
Contact Seller

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

168,247KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8563754
  • Stock #: 7126
  • VIN: 2G1WA5EK8A1149656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,247 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2004 Chrysler Sebrin...
 117,102 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 163,519 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 112,874 KM
$12,400 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory