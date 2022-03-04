2010 Chevrolet Impala

$8,400 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 2 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8563754

8563754 Stock #: 7126

7126 VIN: 2G1WA5EK8A1149656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,247 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

