$7,667

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Charger

SXT Low K's Sun Roof Cruise Control 3.5L HO

Location

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

  • 139,301KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5318207
  • Stock #: D0229A
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV9AH162064
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Dodge Charger SXT, 4dr Rear wheel drive, 3.5L-V6 High Output (HO), LOW K's, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Rear spoiler, Sun Roof, Cruise control, AM/FM/CD player, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are no problem, so call us immediately Belle River (519) 715-9708 or Leamington (519) 398-9844. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at the Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River and Leamington locations. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

