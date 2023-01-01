Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Fusion

164,724 KM

Details Features

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

V6 SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Fusion

V6 SEL

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 9610222
  2. 9610222
  3. 9610222
  4. 9610222
  5. 9610222
  6. 9610222
  7. 9610222
  8. 9610222
  9. 9610222
  10. 9610222
  11. 9610222
  12. 9610222
Contact Seller

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610222
  • Stock #: 7211
  • VIN: 3fahp0jg3ar330281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2011 Ford Fiesta SES...
 161,223 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE
 158,601 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE S...
 128,430 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory