$7,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,700
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2010 Ford Fusion
2010 Ford Fusion
V6 SEL
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$7,700
+ taxes & licensing
164,724KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9610222
- Stock #: 7211
- VIN: 3fahp0jg3ar330281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,724 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6