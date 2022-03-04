Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

183,821 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

LT2 Coupe

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

LT2 Coupe

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

183,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8610869
  • Stock #: 7135
  • VIN: 2G1FC1ED4B9176084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 183,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Safetied and ready for summer fun

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

