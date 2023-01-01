$7,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta
SES Hatchback
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
161,223KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9596347
- Stock #: 7218A
- VIN: 3FADP4FJ8BM120591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 161,223 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6