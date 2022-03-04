Menu
2011 Ford Mustang

113,902 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

V6 Coupe

Location

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8610872
  • Stock #: 7138
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AMXB5123330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 113,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 113,000 Km's

Real clean car

Lots of extras

A head turner

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

