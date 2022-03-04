$19,900+ tax & licensing
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2011 Ford Mustang
V6 Coupe
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
113,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8610872
- Stock #: 7138
- VIN: 1ZVBP8AMXB5123330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 113,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 113,000 Km's
Real clean car
Lots of extras
A head turner
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6