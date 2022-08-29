Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

165,901 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI 4-Door

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI 4-Door

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

165,901KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9071791
  Stock #: 7141A
  VIN: jf1gv8j61bl518174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax

No accidents


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

