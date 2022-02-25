$10,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen GTI
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
213,126KM
Used
- Stock #: 7106
- VIN: WVWFV7AJ4BW008470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7106
- Mileage 213,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Gti
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
