2011 Volkswagen GTI

213,126 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2011 Volkswagen GTI

2011 Volkswagen GTI

GTI

2011 Volkswagen GTI

GTI

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

213,126KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8435100
  Stock #: 7106
  VIN: WVWFV7AJ4BW008470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7106
  • Mileage 213,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Gti

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-XXXX

519-728-1844

