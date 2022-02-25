2011 Volkswagen GTI

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435100

8435100 Stock #: 7106

7106 VIN: WVWFV7AJ4BW008470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 7106

Mileage 213,126 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.