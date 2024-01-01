Menu
<div>Nice BMW X5</div><br /><div>Diesel</div><br /><div>Awd</div><br /><div>Excellent condition</div><br /><div>Certified</div>

2012 BMW X5

213,879 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X5

xDrive35d

2012 BMW X5

xDrive35d

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,879KM
VIN 5UXZW0C51CL674768

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,879 KM

Nice BMW X5
Diesel
Awd
Excellent condition
Certified

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2012 BMW X5