2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

242,058 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

242,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9476976
  • Stock #: 7127
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE73CZ125870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7127
  • Mileage 242,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

