2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
242,058KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9476976
- Stock #: 7127
- VIN: 1GCRKSE73CZ125870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,058 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
