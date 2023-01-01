Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

124,510 KM

Details Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

1LS 5-DOOR

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

1LS 5-DOOR

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9928997
  • Stock #: 7246
  • VIN: 1G1JB6EHXC4208912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,510 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

