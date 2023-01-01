$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
1LS 5-DOOR
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
124,510KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9928997
- Stock #: 7246
- VIN: 1G1JB6EHXC4208912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,510 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6