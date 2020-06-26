+ taxes & licensing
519-715-9708
320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5
519-715-9708
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Dodge Journey SXT, 4dr Front wheel drive, 3.6L-V6, LOW K's, Foglights,17-inch alloy wheels, Heated mirrors, Keyless ignition/entry/proximity key, Cruise control, Sliding and reclining second-row seat, Bluetooth and satellite radio with voice recognition, AM/FM/CD player, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.
Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are no problem, so call us immediately Belle River (519) 715-9708 or Leamington (519) 398-9844. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at the Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River and Leamington locations. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5