Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Drive Pre Owned Sales

519-715-9708

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew Low K's Bluetooth Cruise Control 3.6L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew Low K's Bluetooth Cruise Control 3.6L

Location

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

519-715-9708

  1. 5318210
  2. 5318210
  3. 5318210
  4. 5318210
  5. 5318210
  6. 5318210
  7. 5318210
  8. 5318210
  9. 5318210
  10. 5318210
  11. 5318210
  12. 5318210
  13. 5318210
  14. 5318210
  15. 5318210
  16. 5318210
  17. 5318210
  18. 5318210
  19. 5318210
  20. 5318210
  21. 5318210
  22. 5318210
  23. 5318210
  24. 5318210
  25. 5318210
  26. 5318210
  27. 5318210
Contact Seller

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,027KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5318210
  • Stock #: D0274
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0CT144765
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 Dodge Journey SXT, 4dr Front wheel drive, 3.6L-V6, LOW K's, Foglights,17-inch alloy wheels, Heated mirrors, Keyless ignition/entry/proximity key, Cruise control, Sliding and reclining second-row seat, Bluetooth and satellite radio with voice recognition, AM/FM/CD player, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Shop 24/7 at www.drivepreownedsales.com, where the BEST deals are and customer satisfaction is our highest priority... Excellent warranty and financing options available! Credit problems are no problem, so call us immediately Belle River (519) 715-9708 or Leamington (519) 398-9844. You will not be disappointed! Buy with total confidence at the Drive Pre-Owned Sales Belle River and Leamington locations. We proudly serve the following: Leamington, Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Puce, St. Joachim, Riverside, London, Chatham, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, and Tilbury.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drive Pre Owned Sales

2019 Chrysler 300 S ...
 52,577 KM
$25,299 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 69,710 KM
$13,299 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 21,994 KM
$21,699 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Drive Pre Owned Sales

Drive Pre Owned Sales

320 Erie St S, Leamington, ON N8H 3C5

Call Dealer

519-715-XXXX

(click to show)

519-715-9708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory