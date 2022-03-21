$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT & Crew
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
108,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8911378
- Stock #: S7213A
- VIN: 3C4PDCCGXCT299663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 108,507 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
