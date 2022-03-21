Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

108,507 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8911378
  Stock #: S7213A
  VIN: 3C4PDCCGXCT299663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

