2012 Fiat 500
Lounge
Location
62,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9111544
- Stock #: 7131
- VIN: 3C3CFFCR3CT241068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,821 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM'S
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
