2012 Fiat 500

62,821 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Lounge

Lounge

Location

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

62,821KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9111544
  Stock #: 7131
  VIN: 3C3CFFCR3CT241068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,821 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM'S

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

