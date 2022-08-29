Menu
2012 Ford Fiesta

109,024 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9288829
  • Stock #: 7201
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ2CM164251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 109,024 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

