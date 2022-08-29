$6,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fiesta
2012 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatchback
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
109,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9288829
- Stock #: 7201
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ2CM164251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 109,024 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
