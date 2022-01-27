Menu
2012 Ford Focus

128,991 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

2012 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8156905
  • Stock #: 7075
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F23CL398483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

