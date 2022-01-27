$7,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
SE SEDAN
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
128,991KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8156905
- Stock #: 7075
- VIN: 1FAHP3F23CL398483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,991 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6