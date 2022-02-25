$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE-2 FWD
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
186,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8329302
- Stock #: 7024A
- VIN: 1GKKRPED3CJ255540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,499 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
