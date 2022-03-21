$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2012 GMC Terrain
SLE2 FWD
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
164,016KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8909740
- Stock #: 7146
- VIN: 2GKFLSE59C6347862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour TAUPE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,016 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6