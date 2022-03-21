Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Terrain

164,016 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2 FWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 8909740
  2. 8909740
  3. 8909740
  4. 8909740
  5. 8909740
  6. 8909740
  7. 8909740
  8. 8909740
  9. 8909740
  10. 8909740
  11. 8909740
  12. 8909740
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

164,016KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8909740
  • Stock #: 7146
  • VIN: 2GKFLSE59C6347862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2012 GMC Terrain SLE...
 164,016 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 101,201 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac SRX Pe...
 206,103 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory