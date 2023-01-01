Menu
2012 Volkswagen GTI

165,465 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

4-door

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

165,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10500399
  • Stock #: 7208AAA
  • VIN: wvwgv7ajxcw113441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Gti
Clean carfax
6 speed

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

