2012 Volkswagen GTI

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 4 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10500399

10500399 Stock #: 7208AAA

7208AAA VIN: wvwgv7ajxcw113441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,465 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.