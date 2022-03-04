Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

209,277 KM

Details

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

209,277KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8653660
  Stock #: 7136
  VIN: 3GNCJKSB3DL177761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,277 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

