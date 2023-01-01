$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2013 Ford Edge
2013 Ford Edge
SEL FWD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
139,378KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10435512
- Stock #: 7276
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC3DBC08072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,378 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6