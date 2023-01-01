Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

139,378 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 10435512
  2. 10435512
  3. 10435512
  4. 10435512
  5. 10435512
  6. 10435512
  7. 10435512
  8. 10435512
  9. 10435512
  10. 10435512
  11. 10435512
  12. 10435512
  13. 10435512
  14. 10435512
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435512
  • Stock #: 7276
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC3DBC08072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,378 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2013 Ford Edge SEL FWD
 139,378 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Renegade S...
 84,663 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 177,870 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory