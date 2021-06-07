2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 5 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7250459

7250459 Stock #: S7018A

S7018A VIN: 1FMCU0GX4DUD28343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,561 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Navigation System 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

