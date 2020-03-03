Menu
2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4|5.0L|Reverse cam|Tow pkg|Block heater|

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4|5.0L|Reverse cam|Tow pkg|Block heater|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$17,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,404KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4810365
  • Stock #: S6603A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3DFD71068
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

5.0L V8, 4 wheel drive, reverse camera, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, 6 passenger, tow package, engine block heater, drop-in bedliner, chrome wheels, and much more. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2013 Ford F-150 XLT was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are also available.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

