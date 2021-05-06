2013 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 3 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7082143

7082143 Stock #: S10633C

S10633C VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFB12946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Tow Package Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.