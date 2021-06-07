Menu
2013 Ford Flex

178,883 KM

Details Description Features

$11,239

+ tax & licensing
$11,239

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2013 Ford Flex

2013 Ford Flex

SEL|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|7 PASSENGER

2013 Ford Flex

SEL|NAV|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|7 PASSENGER

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$11,239

+ taxes & licensing

178,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7305725
  Stock #: S10680A
  VIN: 2FMHK6C80DBD06827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated front seats, moonroof, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, 7 passenger, all-wheel drive, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

This 2013 Ford Flex SEL AWD is a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

