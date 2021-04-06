Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

95,485 KM

Details Description Features

$12,779

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
Titanium TITANIUM|AWD|HTD SEATS|NAV|SUNROOF|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

95,485KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6886302
  • Stock #: S6949B
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D98DR334349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated front seats, navigation, memory seats, sunroof, adaptive cruise control, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, upgraded Sony audio, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, dual-zone climate control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD was a local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available..

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Email Southpoint Ford

