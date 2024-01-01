$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4WD
2013 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,409KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4AJWBG5DL537224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 185,409 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre
2013 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD 185,409 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 102,295 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE AWD 265,699 KM $8,400 + tax & lic
Email Belle River Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-728-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2013 Jeep Wrangler