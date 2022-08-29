Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf

162,984 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L 4-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L 4-Door

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 9074392
  2. 9074392
  3. 9074392
  4. 9074392
  5. 9074392
  6. 9074392
  7. 9074392
  8. 9074392
  9. 9074392
  10. 9074392
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

162,984KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074392
  • Stock #: 7170
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ4DW135743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 162,984 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 165,901 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2019 cfmo zfo
2,565 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory