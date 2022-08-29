2013 Volkswagen Golf...

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 9 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9074392

9074392 Stock #: 7170

7170 VIN: WVWDA7AJ4DW135743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,984 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

