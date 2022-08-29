$13,900+ tax & licensing
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf
2.5L 4-Door
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
162,984KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9074392
- Stock #: 7170
- VIN: WVWDA7AJ4DW135743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
