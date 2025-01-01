Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Rs package</div><br /><div>Sunroof</div><br /><div>Leather</div>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

152,211 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12668094

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Auto

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 12668094
  2. 12668094
  3. 12668094
  4. 12668094
  5. 12668094
  6. 12668094
  7. 12668094
  8. 12668094
  9. 12668094
  10. 12668094
  11. 12668094
  12. 12668094
  13. 12668094
  14. 12668094
  15. 12668094
  16. 12668094
  17. 12668094
  18. 12668094
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,211KM
VIN 1G1PE5SBXE7406631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 152,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Rs package
Sunroof
Leather

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Leamington, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 49,101 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S CVT for sale in Leamington, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra S CVT 159,016 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Leamington, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 33,024 KM $43,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2014 Chevrolet Cruze