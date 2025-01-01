$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT Auto
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,211KM
VIN 1G1PE5SBXE7406631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 152,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Rs package
Sunroof
Leather
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
