Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

216,731 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12668097

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 12668097
  2. 12668097
  3. 12668097
  4. 12668097
  5. 12668097
  6. 12668097
  7. 12668097
  8. 12668097
  9. 12668097
  10. 12668097
  11. 12668097
  12. 12668097
  13. 12668097
  14. 12668097
  15. 12668097
  16. 12668097
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,731KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB2E7281503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,731 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto for sale in Leamington, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 216,731 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto for sale in Leamington, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT Auto 152,211 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Leamington, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 129,486 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2014 Chevrolet Cruze