2014 Ford Escape

114,045 KM

Details Description Features

$19,643

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
Titanium TITANIUM|HTD SEATS|NAV|SUNROOF|CRUISE|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

114,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8379723
  • Stock #: S10870
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90EUD61646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated front seats, panoramic vista roof, navigation, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, 2.0L 4 cylinder EcoBoost engine, 4 wheel drive, heated mirrors, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2014 Ford Escape Titanium is a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

