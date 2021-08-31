Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

151,709 KM

Details Description Features

$7,486

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,486

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE|MANUAL|HTD SEATS|LEATHER SEATS|SUNROOF|AMBIENT LIGHTING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE|MANUAL|HTD SEATS|LEATHER SEATS|SUNROOF|AMBIENT LIGHTING

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7982379
  2. 7982379
  3. 7982379
  4. 7982379
  5. 7982379
  6. 7982379
  7. 7982379
  8. 7982379
  9. 7982379
  10. 7982379
  11. 7982379
  12. 7982379
  13. 7982379
  14. 7982379
  15. 7982379
  16. 7982379
  17. 7982379
  18. 7982379
  19. 7982379
  20. 7982379
  21. 7982379
  22. 7982379
  23. 7982379
  24. 7982379
  25. 7982379
  26. 7982379
  27. 7982379
  28. 7982379
  29. 7982379
  30. 7982379
  31. 7982379
  32. 7982379
Contact Seller

$7,486

+ taxes & licensing

151,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7982379
  • Stock #: S10721B
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24EL146085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, sunroof, remote start, heated front seats, reverse camera, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, USB phone connectivity, alloy wheels, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2014 Ford Focus SE is in good condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Ford F-150 Lari...
 59,589 KM
$49,215 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 31,766 KM
$51,942 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL|N...
 157,529 KM
$21,322 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory