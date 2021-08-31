Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fusion

126,094 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE|NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS|LANE KEEPING|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

SE|NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS|LANE KEEPING|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7824228
  2. 7824228
  3. 7824228
  4. 7824228
  5. 7824228
  6. 7824228
  7. 7824228
  8. 7824228
  9. 7824228
  10. 7824228
  11. 7824228
  12. 7824228
  13. 7824228
  14. 7824228
  15. 7824228
  16. 7824228
  17. 7824228
  18. 7824228
  19. 7824228
  20. 7824228
  21. 7824228
  22. 7824228
  23. 7824228
  24. 7824228
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7824228
  • Stock #: S7109A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD6ER205347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated leather seats, lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring, rear view camera with reverse sensing system, 18 inch gloss black aluminum wheels, dual climate control, SYNC bluetooth with USB and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

This 2014 Ford Fusion SE was a owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2014 Ford Fusion SE|...
 126,094 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 0 KM
$36,199 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang Sh...
 18,430 KM
$80,916 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory