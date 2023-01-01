Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

95,945 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4WD

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10548201
  • Stock #: 7284
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0EW253760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

