2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

73,703 KM

$13,231

+ tax & licensing
$13,231

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Cooper COUNTRYMAN|LEATHER|CRUISE|HTD SEATS|SUNROOF

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

73,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575811
  • Stock #: S6887A
  • VIN: WMWZB3C56EWR36894

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,703 KM

Leather, sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, AM/FM stereo with CD player, comes with set of winter tires and much more. Brand new front and rear brakes (pads and rotors) We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are also available..

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

