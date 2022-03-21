Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

175,732 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT FWD

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT FWD

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,732KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8715128
  • Stock #: 7147
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB5FL201809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,732 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevy Trax

CLEAN CARFAX

ONE OWNER

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

