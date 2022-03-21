$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LT FWD
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
175,732KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8715128
- Stock #: 7147
- VIN: 3GNCJLSB5FL201809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,732 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Trax
CLEAN CARFAX
ONE OWNER
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
