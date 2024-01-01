Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

174,911 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

  1. 11444222
  2. 11444222
  3. 11444222
  4. 11444222
  5. 11444222
  6. 11444222
  7. 11444222
  8. 11444222
  9. 11444222
  10. 11444222
  11. 11444222
  12. 11444222
  13. 11444222
  14. 11444222
  15. 11444222
  16. 11444222
  17. 11444222
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,911KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG0FR751256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7323A
  • Mileage 174,911 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Belle River Auto Centre

Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 Touring AWD for sale in Leamington, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 Touring AWD 86,103 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d for sale in Leamington, ON
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d 213,879 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Leamington, ON
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Crew Cab 4WD 169,133 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Belle River Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-728-XXXX

(click to show)

519-728-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country