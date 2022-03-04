Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

183,342 KM

Details Description Features

$15,511

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,511

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS AND STEERING|DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS AND STEERING|DVD

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8488224
  2. 8488224
  3. 8488224
  4. 8488224
  5. 8488224
  6. 8488224
  7. 8488224
  8. 8488224
  9. 8488224
  10. 8488224
  11. 8488224
  12. 8488224
  13. 8488224
  14. 8488224
  15. 8488224
  16. 8488224
  17. 8488224
  18. 8488224
  19. 8488224
  20. 8488224
  21. 8488224
  22. 8488224
  23. 8488224
  24. 8488224
  25. 8488224
  26. 8488224
  27. 8488224
Contact Seller

$15,511

+ taxes & licensing

183,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8488224
  • Stock #: S10881
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXFR522709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, reverse camera, 7 passenger, rear DVD, tri-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, USB connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was a local trade that is in good condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 119,391 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Aviator...
 17,296 KM
$80,713 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL N...
 59,362 KM
$33,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory