$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre
519-728-1844
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
142,406KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8974177
- Stock #: 7163A
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG4FT516502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,406 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6