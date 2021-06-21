Menu
2015 Ford Edge

143,622 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TOW PKG|BACK UP CAMERA

2015 Ford Edge

SEL|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|TOW PKG|BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7363217
  Stock #: S27776A
  VIN: 2FMTK3J96FBB18594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, remote start, class II trailer tow package, blue tooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, cruise control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2015 Ford Edge SEL was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

