2015 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 6 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7363217

7363217 Stock #: S27776A

S27776A VIN: 2FMTK3J96FBB18594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,622 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Tow Package Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Interior Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.