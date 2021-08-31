Menu
2015 Ford F-150

44,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

XLT|4X4|SPORT APPEARANCE PKG|NAV|HEATED SEATS|REMOTE START

Location

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

44,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7673440
  • Stock #: S10745
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF5FFB17294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport appearance package, 5.0L V8, navigation, heated seats, remote start, trailer tow package, 20" sport rims, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, Sync 3 with My Ford Touch, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, block heater, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT with Sport appearance package was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

