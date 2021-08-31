Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

77,008 KM

Details Description Features

MUSTANG GT|NAV|MANUAL|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE CONTROL|

2015 Ford Mustang

MUSTANG GT|NAV|MANUAL|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE CONTROL|

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

77,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7777242
  • Stock #: S6985B
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF6F5394139

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,008 KM

5.0L, 6 speed manual, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, cruise control, remote start, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2015 Ford Mustang GT is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Extended warranty options are available

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

